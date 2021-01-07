A man aged in his 30s has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary style attack in Londonderry.

It happened in the Southway area of the city on Wednesday 6 January shortly before 7:30pm.

The man has been taken to hospital for his injuries.

Officers described the attack as "barbaric."

Detective Sergeant Burns said “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary style assault.

"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent."

Police are investigating and have asked anyone with any information to come forward.