"Thank goodness I didn't go, I would've felt so guilty in myself now"

Patricia Ward, a health worker living in London, was afraid she would be putting her loved ones at further risk by flying back home to attend her mother's funeral.

Many may find this an impossible dilemma, but growing numbers of people are finding themselves in that very position.

Patricia's mother, Noelle, passed away in Antrim Hospital some days ago at 90 years old.

Whilst Noelle didn't die with coronavirus, the current coronavirus restrictions meant many of those closest to her couldn't be with her in her final days. Patricia, who works for the health service and knows well the strain its under, lives in London - which is once again subject to coronavirus restrictions as part of England's national lockdown. As a result, all Patricia could do was watch a live stream of her mother's funeral service online.

Patricia's story is becoming increasingly common, with the normal grieving process now on hold along with normal life. Patricia's grief was made all the worse by a impossible choice she felt she had to make, but as Northern Ireland enters a new lockdown, she also wants others to make the right choices.