Translink to reduce services in response to tighter Covid-19 restrictions

Translink will operate a reduced service during the period of new Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.

The new timetable will effect bus and rail services which will start on Monday 11 January.

It comes as strict new measures including a legally enforceable stay-at-home order will come into force from midnight on Thursday.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon approved the adjustments to the public transport service.

In a statement she said: “As we continue our fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and people are following the public health advice to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives, I have approved a further adjustment in Translink’s service provision.

As at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, these changes will allow Translink to focus their efforts on providing travel for key workers and ensure that people have access to essential services. However, I can assure the public that no geographical area is losing services and people will continue to be able to practise social distancing on our public transport network.

“My priority as always is keeping our communities safe and my Department is doing everything it can to ensure essential services and connections are maintained for those using and reliant on our infrastructure network. I will keep the public transport situation under constant review in line with the public health advice.

“As we enter a further period of enhanced restrictions, I am asking for your support and would ask everyone only to travel if their journey is essential. If you do need to use public transport for an essential journey, I would again reiterate that people must wear a face covering. These requirements are part of the continuing effort that all of us must make to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

All of us have a responsibility to act to keep each other safe. Please do everything you can to protect yourself, protect your family and protect your community.”