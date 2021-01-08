Grammar schools decide against AQE testing for Year 8 intake

A number of grammar schools in Northern Ireland have said they will not use the transfer test this year for their Year 8 intake.

The Royal School Dungannon and Belfast Royal Academy announced the decision amid a row over one post primary transfer test going ahead despite a fresh pandemic lockdown.

Independent test providers the Association for Quality Education (AQE) and the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) announced earlier this week that exams planned for January and early February would not go ahead.

However, hours later, AQE announced it would run a single test on 27 February, public health conditions permitting.

Northern Ireland's political parties are divided on the issue, with the DUP backing AQE while Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance are calling for no tests to be run this year.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has praised the grammar schools that have chosen not to go ahead with tests, and called on AQE to scrap the exams.

She said: "I do see that some of the grammar schools under AQE have moved in not going ahead with academic selection and I commend the leadership that they have shown.

"I just hope that others can follow in that leadership going ahead, because where we are now, AQE, in trying to proceed with these transfer tests, they are going against the grain of every other education and exam that would have been taking place this year, and that is now being cancelled.

"This is leading to untold disruption for families and particularly for the young people involved.

The Sinn Féin minister added: "We are in the middle of a health crisis. So I am calling on AQE, and calling on all of those that haven't taken the decision yet, to show that leadership, to show compassion in the year that we're in.

"To cancel these tests, to work with teachers, with schools, with young people, with the minister and with trade unions to find a way forward on how these young people can transfer as they enter into another part of their educational journey."

The Ulster Unionist education spokesperson Robbie Butler said the planned AQE single test was "not a realistic" option and instead proposed that pupils' primary school work could be used to decide their post-primary transfer.

Northern Ireland's mental health champion Professor Siobhan O'Neill and children's commissioner Koulla Yiasouma have both said they would like this year's tests scrapped.

The Stormont Executive was due to discuss the issue at a meeting on Friday.

The Royal School Dungannon, which usually uses AQE results to help determine its Year 8 intake, said it will not use testing this year.

Victoria College in Belfast has taken a similar decision.

In a statement on its website, the Royal School Dungannon said its board of governors had met on Thursday and agreed unanimously.

"The RSD board of governors supports the principle of academic selection but in this exceptional year, after careful consideration, governors unanimously decided not to use the AQE single test scheduled for 27 February and, instead, to use RSD's contingency admissions criteria for Year 8 admissions for September 2021," it said.

"In so doing, our most important consideration was giving certainty to P7 pupils and families during the Covid-19 public health crisis.

The AQE test will, therefore, not take place at RSD on 27 February."

It added: "We realise that the children have worked hard in preparing for the tests and that this is not how any of us would have wanted the transfer process to have worked this year.

"However, in the circumstances, we have taken this decision based on what we believe to be in the best interests of the children's immediate welfare and their longer-term prospects of success at RSD."

A Belfast Royal Academy statement said testing was the fairest way to allocate places but will apply contingency criteria instead, to be published on Monday.

"We realise that our decision will be a relief for some but a disappointment for others, and this is not the outcome that any of us would have wished or planned for.

"However, given the stress which has been experienced by children and parents as a result of the constantly shifting arrangements resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic to date, we hope that the publication of our decision will alleviate any further anxiety at this time."

Some 34 grammar schools in Northern Ireland typically use the AQE tests each year.