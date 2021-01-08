Irish Premiership halted until 23 January

The Irish Premiership is to be halted until 23 January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Three games will still be played on Saturday as scheduled - after that, the competition will be suspended for three matchdays.

A statement from NIFL on Friday evening said: "Having considered views of membership and all key stakeholders the decision has been taken in light of the continued Covid-19 pandemic.

"Matches will be scheduled to resume on Saturday 23 January and prior to those games commencing Covid-19 testing for players, coaches and officials will be arranged to ensure a safe return to play."

Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: “NIFL has decided to postpone the games and we have supported and reinforced this by agreeing to cease all football activity from 6pm on Saturday 9 January until 18 January when clubs can commence training in advance of their match day on 23 January.

“We have been monitoring the health situation closely and listening to participants right across the game.

“Football continues to have a key role in tackling this pandemic and it is in this spirit that this temporary suspension has been enforced."