Large car convoy in Belfast in memory of Noah Donohoe

Hundreds took part in a car convoy driving through Belfast on Thursday night for Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old's body was recovered in a storm drain six days after he went missing in north Belfast in June.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation, with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.A post-mortem examination established that he died as a result of drowning.

Plans to hold the full inquest in January should be postponed and another review hearing scheduled instead, due to the nature of preliminary matters arising, family lawyer Niall Murphy said in November.

Fiona Donohoe expressed her gratitude to the hundreds of people who joined her on Thursday evening outside the gates of Stormont, where she placed a message requesting answers over what happened to Noah Donohoe.