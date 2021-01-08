Leinster end Ulster's unbeaten start to Pro14 season

Ulster's unbeaten start to the Pro14 season has come to an end with a 24-12 loss to Leinster.

A ruthless display in the second half helped the champions come away with victory in Friday night's interprovincial clash at the RDS Arena.

Ulster took the lead with a John Cooney penalty after 14 minutes, before Dave Kearney scored Leinster's first try of the match.

Further penalties from Cooney put the visitors 9-5 up before the break.

Second half tries from Sean Cronin and Robbie Henshaw put Leinster in front, but Cooney landed a long-range effort to make it 17-12.

Ulster pressed hard but a further try from James Tracey rounded off the derby win for Leinster as they reaffirmed their status as favourites to retain the Pro14 crown.