Man shot in the leg in Londonderry

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Londonderry.

Police said it happened in the Creggan Heights area of the city on Friday evening, outside a residential property.

They said the man suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, "but may be life-changing".

They described it as a "barbaric shooting" and said it "bears all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style assault".

Fire crews have also been attending the scene after a vehicle was set on fire.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “We have launched an investigation and while keeping an open mind, this barbaric shooting in a residential area bears all the hallmarks of a paramilitary style assault.

"Those responsible for this criminal act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent."

Police said the incident happened just before 7.45pm, and have appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI via the number 101.