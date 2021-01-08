More than 200 died with Covid-19 over Christmas

More than 200 people died with Covid-19 over the Christmas period in Northern Ireland, official statistics show.

That included 115 in the week December 19-25 and a further 91 in the week from December 26 to January 1.

Total fatalities have reached 1,895, statistics agency Nisra said.

Of this total, 1,150 (60.7%) happened in hospital, 607 (32%) in care homes, 10 (0.5%) in hospices and 128 (6.8%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 617 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 146 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to January 1 was 1,349.

These are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are derived from information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for coronavirus.

People aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.5%) of all deaths and 77.7% of Covid-19 related deaths registered in 2020.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast accounted for 424 (23.2%) of the 1,830 deaths registered last year.

The latest figures from the agency come as Northern Ireland has entered into tough new coronavirus restrictions to help stem the spread of rising Covid-19 cases.

A stay-at-home order was introduced on Thursday at midnight so that no can leave their home without a reasonable excuse.

The PSNI will have the enforcement powers to order people home if engaging in prohibited activity, or if they are intending to do so.

Those found to have breached the rules can be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice or a fine of up to £5,000 if the case goes to court.

The tougher rules around movement will remain in place until February 6 but will be reviewed later this month.

They have forced most mainstream schools to remain closed after Christmas.

A-level and GCSE exams are cancelled and gatherings for religious worship have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, ministers are due to discuss the ongoing dispute over AQE's plans by the Association for Quality Education (AQE) to hold a test on February 27.

Tests planned by AQE and the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) for January and early February were cancelled due to the latest lockdown.