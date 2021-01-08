NI Lockdown: Restrictions explained

New restrictions aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus have come into force in Northern Ireland.

A stay-at-home order is now legally enforceable. That means you must stay at home and you can only leave if you have a 'reasonable excuse'.

The PSNI have the enforcement powers to order people home if engaging in prohibited activity, or if they are intending to do so.

If people are found to have breached the rules, they can be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice or a fine of up to £5,000 if the case goes to court.

Northern Ireland's restrictions explained:

LEAVING HOME:

You can leave to get essential food shopping, (GP, hospital care) medical help, or use services from businesses who are allowed to open. However, the advice is to leave home as little as possible, be organised and don’t stockpile

You can travel for work if this can't be done from home

You are allowed to leave in an emergency or vulnerable situation for example domestic abuse or providing care to a vulnerable person

You can still move house or seek legal services

Northern Ireland's lockdown is essentially a return to March's restrictions. Credit: UTV

INDOOR GATHERINGS:

You’re not allowed into another persons house unless its for maintenance for example building work or home repairs, childcare or a medical or caring reason

There are some exceptions; you can form one bubble with one other household They can meet indoors; up to a maximum of ten people and that includes children.

OUTDOOR GATHERINGS:

You can no longer mix in private gardens with the exception of your bubble.

Contact between parents and children who don't live in the same household is allowed

Up to 6 people from two houses including children can meet outdoors but you must maintain social distancing of 2 metres.