Stay-at-home order comes into effect in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has entered into tough new coronavirus restrictions to help stem the spread of rising Covid-19 cases.

A stay-at-home order was introduced on Thursday at midnight so that no can leave their home without a reasonable excuse.

The PSNI will have the enforcement powers to order people home if engaging in prohibited activity, or if they are intending to do so.

The law will remain in place until atleast 6 February.

Public gatherings for worship are to be suspended in Northern Ireland until next month.

The decision was taken by leaders of the Catholic, Church of Ireland, Presbyterian and Methodist churches.

It comes as the up to one in 40 may have Covid-19 in parts of Northern Ireland, according to Professor Ian Young.

Prof Young warned that the recent doubling in case numbers will translate to the number of hospital patients with the virus.

It's understood Northern Ireland will see that spike in hospital admissions in the last two weeks of January.

According to the Department of Health, figures published on Thursday showed hospital capacity at 103%, with 599 Covid-confirmed inpatients, 44 of those individuals are being treated in intensive care.Meanwhile, ministers are due to discuss the ongoing dispute over AQE's plans by the Association for Quality Education (AQE) to hold a test on February 27.

Tests planned by AQE and the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) for January and early February were cancelled due to the latest lockdown aimed at stemming the recent surge of coronavirus cases.

The Executive is due to discuss the issue at a meeting later.