Nine further Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

A further nine people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures from the Department of Health also show 1,442 more positive cases for coronavirus here out of 4,777 tested.

1,443 Covid-19 death toll recorded by Department of Health

The highest cases are currently in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (236), Belfast (220) and Mid Ulster (204).

11,298 positive cases over past 7 days

The hospitals are operating at 97% bed occupancy, with 674 Covid inpatients, 47 in ICU and 33 on ventilators.

There are 137 active outbreaks across Northern Ireland’s care homes.

It comes as Northern Ireland has entered into the second day of tough new restrictions to help stem the spread of rising Covid-19 cases.