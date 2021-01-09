Police appeal after lorry driver injured by rock thrown from overpass

Police are appealing for information about an incident on an overpass on the A8 in Larne which left a lorry driver with serious facial injuries.

The man was struck in the face by the missile which had broken through his windscreen, as he drove under the Ballyboley overpass towards Larne at around 10.40pm on Friday.

Police believe that a wheelie bin containing rocks was thrown drom the overpass at the time the lorry passed under it.

“Fortunately the driver, although badly injured, was able to bring the lorry safely to a stop at the side of the road following the incident,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The driver, aged in his 50’s, is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

“An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of the overpass or who captured dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1944 08/01/21.

"Details can also be reported online using the non-emergency reporting form.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.