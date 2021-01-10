£120k Class A drugs seized in Co Londonderry

Police have seized Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £120,000 in the Tobermore area.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, carried out a proactive search of a house in the area on Sunday where the suspected drugs were recovered.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences including possession of Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The seizure of these suspected drugs is further evidence of the commitment of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit in removing dangerous drugs from our communities and thwarting the efforts of organised criminal gangs’ intent on profiting from the detrimental effects drug use causes in communities.

“The demand for drugs fuels the local drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families. During this global Coronavirus pandemic those who peddle drugs are placing more demand on the NHS. The majority of people are working hard to protect the NHS in these unprecedented times; meanwhile drug dealers are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers.”