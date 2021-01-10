Murder investigation launched over Ballymoney attack

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man attacked in Ballymoney last weekend. Local man Steven Peck, 33, has died after the assault which happened in the Garryduff Road area on the evening of Sunday 3 January. Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “My thoughts are with Steven’s family at this very sad and difficult time. “I again appeal to anyone who can assist police or witnessed anything suspicious between 7pm and 9pm on Sunday, 3 January on Garryduff Road or within the pathway of the Garryduff Road area adjacent to the leisure centre, where Steven was found, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1408 03/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."

Three men, aged 24, 28 and 54, have previously appeared in court via videolink charged with attempted murder.