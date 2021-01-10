Seventeen further Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Seventeen people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health recorded 15 deaths in the last 24 hour period and two that occurred outside that period. The daily figures show 1,112 positive cases for coronavirus out of 3,480 individuals tested.

1,460 Covid-19 death toll recorded by Department of Health

The highest cases are currently in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (183), Belfast (185) and Newry, Mourne and Down (140).

10,468 positive cases over past 7 days

The hospitals are operating at 94% bed occupancy, with 700 Covid inpatients, 670 Covid-occupied beds, 53 Covid patients in ICU and 34 on ventilators.

Ambulances were queued outside Daisy Hill hospital in Newry on Saturday night, as the Southern Trust said its hospitals are very busy dealing with high volumes of ill patients.

A spokesperson added high levels of Covid-19 are seriously impacting on all services and asked that once treatment is finished patients move to more appropriate accommodation, so beds can be freed for urgent care.

On Sunday the South Eastern Trust said it has cancelled most of its outpatients appointments for the next two weeks due to the pressures caused by coronavirus.

Patients with appointments at the Ulster, Lagan Valley, Downe, Bangor and Ards hospitals will be affected. The Trust says it will be contacting those patients in the coming days.

Services including breast clinics, renal dialysis, cardiac investigations, radiology and early pregnancy clinics are unaffected.