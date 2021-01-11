Care workers can receive Covid-19 vaccine this week

Domiciliary care workers and independent sector staff in Northern Ireland can now receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

They will be able to book an appointment from Monday, as the phased roll-out of the vaccination programme for health workers continues.

Chief Social Worker Sean Holland said: “Domiciliary care workers and staff employed by independent care providers will be able to receive the vaccine through the trust vaccination centres.

"I would encourage colleagues in this group to avail of the vaccine as soon as they can and book through the digital booking platform."

He added: “I am immensely grateful to all who work in this sector for your dedication. Throughout the pandemic you have shown bravery, skill and commitment.

"Those in receipt of homecare are often amongst the most vulnerable in our communities and you have been there for them throughout this pandemic.”

The Health Department said dental, pharmacy and optometry teams will be called forward from next Monday.

It said the staff programme runs alongside the wider population vaccination programme, which began in GP practices this week - with those aged 80 and over first to be vaccinated.

As of Friday, the department said 74,000 vaccinations have been administered here, including 65,000 first doses and 9,000 second doses.

The department said 166 care homes have had their second dose.