Hijacked vehicle ‘may be linked to Derry security alert’

A vehicle hijacked by four masked men in Londonderry and later found burnt out may be linked to a security alert in the city in the early hours of Monday, police have said.

The silver Mitsubishi Outlander was hijacked on the Ballyarnett Road at about 9.30pm on Sunday and found burnt out in the Racecourse Road area.

PSNI Detective Inspector Finlay said: “We are investigating this incident, which we believe may be linked to the security alert in the Racecourse Road area during the early hours of this morning, and I would appeal to anyone who has information about either incident to call us.

“In particular, I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cornshell Fields area at around 9.30pm and witnessed the incident, or who saw the vehicle being driven away, to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have been on Racecourse Road and saw the vehicle there, where it was located burnt out, to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101.”