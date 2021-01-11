Over 90,000 vaccines given to people in NI

More than 90,000 vaccines have been delivered to people in Northern Ireland.

The jabs have mainly been given to health service staff, care home residents and their carers.

According to the Department of Health, the latest figures show that 91,954 jabs have been deployed.

68,664 have had a first dose (HSC staff and care home residents and staff)

13,949 have received a second dose (mainly care homes where 55% of care homes have now had 2nd doses)

9,341 already vaccinated by GPs

Health trusts are running seven regional centres, providing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to health and social care staff and to care homes via mobile teams.

Domiciliary workers from the independent sector can receive the inoculation at the vaccination centres.

GP clinics across the country are vaccinating the over-80s this week using the Oxford-AstraZeneca medication.

That process is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Supplies of a third vaccine, made by Moderna, are expected by spring.

The intention is to protect the most vulnerable parts of society first then launch a second phase targeting younger members of the general population.

The department said: "There is no doubt that demand remains strong for the vaccine and this will continue to be met in a planned and phased manner.

"It is a constant process to manage the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which comes in large batches, in order to avoid unnecessary waste of this valuable product.

"It is normal to move sessions around to maximise the use of the vaccine - so staff will usually be contacted to confirm their sessions. Flexibility is essential."