AQE confirm transfer test will still go ahead in February

AQE has confirmed this year's single entrance exam will still still go ahead on Saturday 27 February.

The organisation says this remains subject to the latest public health guidance.

The exam body said: "We do understand the frustration of schools, parents and the children around this highly complex matter and give our assurance that further clarity will be provided at the very earliest possible opportunity, following ongoing discussions with our stakeholder partners. "

Meanwhile the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) has said it "will not provide an entrance assessment for 2020-21".Last week it was announced all scheduled GCSE and A-level examinations in Northern Ireland will be cancelled due to the pandemic.

A number of post-primary schools have already opted out of using academic selection for their intake of pupils for 2021.

Schools have been closed throughout lockdown, except in limited cases where pupils have needed to attend as their parents are key workers.

Special schools are to remain open as usual, while vulnerable youngsters and the children of key workers will have access to schools for supervised learning.