Executive to meet amid coronavirus pressures on health system

Executive ministers are set to meet against the backdrop of extreme pressure in Northern Ireland's health system.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said the possible re-introduction of a curfew will be one issue up for discussion.

She has also indicated she didn't expect further focus on the AQE testing controversy at the meeting on Tuesday morning.

The latest figures from the Health Department show there have been a further 16 coronavirus-related deaths and 759 positive cases of the virus.

The six health trusts have warned that the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital could double by the third week of January.

It comes after a major incident was close to being declared at one hospital, while there were appeals for off-duty staff to come into work.

Speaking on View From Stormont, Ms Foster paid tribute to those health workers who "answered the call" over the weekend, and urged people to continue to follow the lockdown restrictions.