Patients transferred to Belfast Nightingale hospital amid Covid-19 pressures

Pressures continue to build at some hospitals in Northern Ireland due to high numbers of Covid-19 patients.

UTV understands Craigavon Area Hospital has transferred some coronavirus patients to Belfast's Nightingale Hospital as Covid surge plans intensified on Tuesday evening.

It comes as Northern Ireland's six health trusts say the number of people with coronavirus in hospital will double by the third week of January.A spokesperson from the Southern Trust said: "Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals remains very busy with high numbers of COVID-19 positive patients who are primarily very dependent on oxygen therapy.

"Our hospitals have a limited infrastructure to manage high numbers of patients who need oxygen and there is a regional agreement in place that we share resources across Trusts to support Covid positive patients and some patients may be diverted to Belfast to help reduce pressure in the Southern Trust hospital system.

"These are protocols that are in place as part of regional surge planning and to ensure that we can safely manage the current high volume of COVID-19 patients needing hospital care."

The trust said patients who are currently being treated in Craigavon and Daisy Hill have secure supplies of oxygen.