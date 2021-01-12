Safety warning as CCTV shows misuse of level crossings

Translink is urging road users to follow the rules at level crossings.

The transport provider has released CCTV footage of motorists misusing level crossings in Cullybackey, Co Antrim.

It has reminded people to be vigilant, pay attention to warning lights and notices and never try to ‘beat the barrier’.

Translink’s Network Assurance and Safety Manager Ian Morrow said: “People put themselves and others at risk by not using crossings properly.

"We urge drivers and pedestrians to heed the notices, understand the warnings and stop until it is safe to proceed. Any temptation to ignore warning lights and try to rush through closing barriers puts lives at risk.

“People should never assume that a train will be slowing as it passes through a crossing. If a driver had to apply the emergency brakes, it can take over 900M for a train to stop”.

Mr Morrow added: “We have CCTV at our crossings and we will continue to pursue prosecutions against those who misuse crossings or engage in unsafe behaviour.”