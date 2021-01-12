Twenty-two further Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Twenty-two people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health recorded 18 deaths in the last 24 hour period and four that occurred outside that period, the death toll recorded by the department stands at 1,498.

Due to technical issues, the Department of Health Covid-19 dashboard update is delayed.

Data on testing and hospitalisations is not yet available.

More information will be available later.

The hospitals are operating at 99% bed occupancy, with 751 Covid inpatients, 55 of those are being treating in ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

The latest figures come as nearly one in ten frontline police officers are off duty due to coronavirus.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd insists that despite the significant pressure this puts on the force, the public should expect to see more vehicle check points and officers in their area in the coming days.

He says it's to ensure people heed the regulations and stay at home unless their journey is essential.

Meanwhile, Executive ministers are set to meet against the backdrop of extreme pressure in Northern Ireland's health system.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said the possible re-introduction of a curfew will be one issue up for discussion.