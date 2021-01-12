Two arrested following Ballymoney murder

Police investigating the murder of Steven Peck in Ballymoney have arrested two women in connection with his death.

The 33-year-old died following a serious assault in the Co Antrim town on 3 January.

The women, aged 46 and 29, were arrested in the Dervock and Ballymoney areas on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, and the 29-year-old on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Detective Inspector Miller said: “Police received a report at 7.40pm on Sunday 3 January of an injured man who was found on the ground on a pathway close to football pitches at the back of the leisure centre on Garryduff Road in the town.

“Steven, who was badly beaten, sustained a head injury sadly passed away on Saturday 9 January, in the Royal Victoria Hospital."

The detective inspector continued: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on Garryduff Road or within the pathway of the Garryduff Road area adjacent to the leisure centre sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday 3 January, to contact detectives on 101."