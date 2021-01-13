Frampton fight confirmed for February

Carl Frampton will make a bid to become a three-weight world champion when he takes on Jamel Herring in London in a WBO world super featherweight bout.

It has been confirmed the clash will take now place on 27 February in London, after it was previously delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the date for the fight Carl Frampton said: “I'm delighted to finally get a date nailed down for this fight that has now been talked about for over a year.

“I have the upmost respect for Jamel as a fighter and as a man, but there is nobody stopping me on becoming the island of Ireland's only ever 3 weight world champ, one of Britain's only ever 3 weight world champions and potentially have one foot in the hall of fame.”

Our Sports Correspondent Ruth Gorman interviews Carl Frampton about the upcoming fight:

Carl became world champion at super bantamweight in September 2014 when he overwhelmed Kiko Martinez.

After taking the WMA featherweight title off Leo Santa Cruz in 2016, he lost it to the Mexican in a rematch the following year.

Herring, a 34-year-old former Marine, carries a record of 21-2 (10 KOs) and he upset the odds in May of last year by defeating the defending WBO world super featherweight champion Masayuki Ito in Kissimmee.

Herring said it would be an honour to fight the Jackal, but that he would be ready to take him on.

"It may be the biggest fight of my career to date, but I’ll be more than ready for the task ahead.

“There’s a lot on the line, and I know he’s aiming to make history, but he’ll have to wait another day, because I plan on returning home with my title in hand."