More than 50 firefighters tackle ‘significant’ blaze in south Belfast

Firefighters have been called to the scene of what they say is a “significant” building fire in south Belfast.

The incident is ongoing on Thursday evening in the Donegall Pass area of the city.

Seven fire appliances, three specialist appliances and over 50 firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

In a statement, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We would ask members of the public to avoid the area if possible.

South Belfast SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole described the scenes as “worrying”, adding that he hoped the fire would be brought under control and that everyone was safe.

Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw expressed her shock and, thanking NIFRS for their response, said: “Hope everyone in that area is safe.”

Green Party councillor Áine Groogan also urged people to avoid the area and added that she was “saddened to see such images and hope there isn’t too much lasting damage”.