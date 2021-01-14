Cyclist critically injured in Coleraine collision

A man in his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision involving his bicycle and a car in Coleraine.

The incident happened on the Millburn Road and was reported to police at about 1pm on Thursday.

The cyclist suffered head and upper body injuries in the crash with a black Vauxhall Agila.

The road was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for witnesses, including anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101.