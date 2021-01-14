‘Permanent eye damage’ for driver after window smashed by rock

This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

The family of a lorry driver who suffered a serious eye injury when his cab window was smashed by a rock while he was driving to Larne Port have told UTV he was lucky to survive.

However, Belfast man Fra McCaffrey’s future as a driver is now in doubt as his sight has been affected by the incident that happened on the A8.

The rock that shattered his windscreen appears to have been thrown from the Ballyboley overpass – a wheelie bin full of rocks was later found nearby.

How do you crawl into bed after doing something like that? Maybe you thought it was fun… This has ruined a guy’s life. If you hear this, if you see this, hand yourself in. Dan McCaffrey, victim’s son

Mr McCaffrey’s son Dan said the family were thankful to have his dad home from hospital after surgery, but added that he was still badly shocked and that some of the damage was permanent.

“He’s very sore and he’s going to have permanent damage in his right eye,” he said.

“I think now he’s realising the severity of what could have happened – he could have went into someone else, he could have wiped out a family, he could have went into a hedge, anything.

“It’s a miracle he’s still here breathing.”

But while the injuries may not have been fatal, it unfortunately looks like they will be life-changing and potentially career-ending.

Questioning how those responsible could sleep at night, Dan urged them to hand themselves in so the family could get justice for his dad.

Police investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.