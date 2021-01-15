Hospital visits in Northern Ireland suspended

Hospital visits are no longer permitted in Northern Ireland as restrictions tighten in response to the levels of coronavirus transmission.

It means face-to-face visiting on general wards will not be permitted.

A small number of exceptions include end of life visits, and birthing partners are allowed to attend during active labour.

Limited visits to hospices and care homes will still be allowed.

Exceptions to the hospital restrictions include:

a birth partner supporting a woman during certain hospital visits

for a person receiving end-of-life (palliative) care

to accompany a baby/ child (paediatrics/ neonatal) in hospital

for patients with dementia or a learning disability

Alternatives to face-to-face visits are being provided across the trusts.

