26 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Twenty-six more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 21 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,559.

However, it comes as the death toll as recorded by the region’s statistics agency, has risen to more than 2,000.

Data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

2,019 Number of coronavirus-related deaths by 8 January, as recorded by NISRA

Nisra has reported coronavirus as a factor in 2,019 deaths that occurred up to 8 January.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a lag of a week.

It found that 103 Covid-19-linked deaths occurred in the week 2-8 January.

The comparative total number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health stood at 1,438 on 8 January.

On Friday, the Department of Health confirmed the further 26 deaths and also recorded 1,052 new positive cases, out of 4,135 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 7,590 positive cases.

Nisra also provides an analysis around the total number of care home residents who have died, whether in their home or in hospital, having been transferred for treatment.

Up to 8 January, the deaths of 802 care home residents were linked to coronavirus - 180 of which occurred in hospital.

Care home residents make up about 40% of all deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

In the week 2-8 January, 145 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland - some of which occurred before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.

While this was the highest number of deaths registered in one week since the start of the pandemic, Nisra said delays in registering deaths due to the Christmas period may have been a factor.

Many of the patients admitted to hospital in January have been under the age of 65 years. Covid-19 can affect us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Chief medical officers joint statement

The latest figures come as the chief medical officers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have issued a joint plea to the public to stay at home amid high levels of Covid-19 across the island.

“As CMOs, we are gravely concerned about the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we are experiencing on the island of Ireland,” Dr Michael McBride and Dr Tony Holohan said.

“This is having a significant impact on the health of our population and the safe functioning of our healthcare systems.

“Unfortunately, due to the surge of infections we have experienced over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in mortality figures and our health systems have been placed under immense pressure.

“We are likely to see ongoing increases in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and mortality in the weeks ahead.”

Hospital visits in Northern Ireland have suspended with only a small number of exceptions.

There are currently 840 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals, which remain under severe pressure – 63 of them are in intensive care and 47 are on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 97% and the South West Acute and Ulster Hospital are currently operating beyond capacity.