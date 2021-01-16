Department of Health records 22 further covid-related deaths

Twenty-two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health –17 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,581.

A further 705 positive cases of the virus were reported, brining the weekly total to 7,051.

Sixty-two patients with Covid-19 are being treated for the virus in ICU - 45 of those are on ventilators.

There are a total of 840 inpatients across 23 hospitals in Northern Ireland.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.