Significant damage caused after 'sinister' Antrim arson attack

Significant damage has been caused to a house in Antrim after a 'sinister' arson attack.

Police received a report of a fire in the Altmore Close area of the town on Friday night at around 9.25pm.

Next door neighbours were forced from their their home as firefighters tackled the blaze.

No one was inside the house at the time.

Detective Sergeant Lorimer said: "Significant damage was caused to the house as a result of this sinister attack, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life."

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or just before the fire started, and who saw any suspicious activity, has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1764 of 15/01/21.