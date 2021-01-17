Further 25 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Twenty-five more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health –21 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,606.

A further 822 positive cases of the virus were reported, bringing the weekly total to 6,882

Sixty-seven patients with Covid-19 are being treated for the virus in ICU - 50 of those are on ventilators.

There are a total of 840 inpatients across 23 hospitals in Northern Ireland.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.