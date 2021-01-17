Specific witness appeal after Ballyclare crash death

Police have issued a specific witness appeal after a man died in a two-vehicle crash in Ballyclare earlier this week.

It happened on the Carrickfergus Road, close to the Ballylagan Road in Straid, on Monday at 9.15am.

Officers say they would like to speak to the driver of a white van towing a trailer, which they believe was travelling ahead of the car involved in the collision.

The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 285 of 11/01/21.