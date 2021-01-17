Woman threatened with knife in Newry shop robbery

A shop assistant has been left badly shaken after she was threatened with a knife in Newry.

The robbery happened at a commercial premises on the Dublin Road shortly after 8 o'clock on Sunday morning.

Police say the man entered the shop, approached the till and brandished a knife towards the woman, before leaving empty handed.

He then travelled on foot towards Chancellors Road.

He was described as wearing an orange hooded jacket with black sleeves, navy tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 386 17/01/21.