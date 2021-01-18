Ammunition found ‘strapped to tree’ in Lurgan estate

Live bullets have been found in a package strapped to a tree in the Kilwilkie estate in Lurgan.

The discovery was made by local neighbourhood officers conducting a routine patrol in the area on Sunday morning.

The package was strapped to a tree in an alleyway at Deramore Drive and contained a number of bullets that have since been taken for further forensic examination.

Police say a further search was carried out on Monday morning, but nothing else was found.

PSNI Inspector Alwyn Peters said: “This excellent police work has taken these dangerous items out of the hands of the criminals who had recklessly left them in a residential area, close to a play area, where children could quite easily have found them.

“Our enquiries into this matter are ongoing and I would ask anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity in this area recently, or who has any information that could assist us, to contact police in Lurgan on 101.”