Book about Noah Donohoe's death referred to Attorney General

A coroner has referred a book about the death and disappearance of Noah Donohoe to the Attorney General.

The 14-year-old schoolboy's body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast last June.

Noah had gone missing a number of days beforehand and huge efforts were made to find the teenager, as hundreds of volunteers and specialist teams searched the area near where he was last seen.A solicitor told a preliminary hearing at Belfast Coroner's Court that his mother wanted to publicly distance herself from the publication which she believes "trespasses on her grief".

Monday's hearing comes ahead of an inquest into Noah's death, which is scheduled to start next January.

Noah's mother's solicitor Niall Murphy said Fiona Donohoe thinks the self-published book is unhelpful.

She considers that book and its promotional literature trespasses on her grief and she considers it to be very unhelpful in the context of the truth recovery and notes that it must be completely devoid of any specific facts that may emerge at an inquest. Niall Murphy, Noah's mother's solicitor

A representative for the coroner added a reminder to all not to disseminate or publish any material which "has the potential to impede or seriously prejudice the inquest", pointing out that no decision has yet been made on whether a jury will be involved with the inquest proceedings.

During the hearing an appeal was also made for information from businesses and the homeless about a possible assault on Noah as he cycled through Belfast city centre.

Mr Murphy made an appeal to businesses in the Royal Avenue/North Street to check CCTV footage from the evening of June 21, the evening Noah went missing.

"We are aware that there is a line of inquiry in respect of statements received by police that Noah may have been assaulted as he cycled through the city centre and we would appeal for anyone with knowledge of this event to immediately attend with police," he said.

"We have reason to believe that there is particular and specific knowledge of this assault in the homeless community and with those struggling with addiction issues in the city centre and also people who may have been resident at the Queen's Quarter Housing Association in University Street.

"We appeal for businesses on Royal Avenue, between the junction of the bottom of Royal Avenue and North Street, and the Belfast Telegraph building to review their CCTV on June 21 and make this available to police."

Read more: Large car convoy in Belfast in memory of Noah Donohoe

Coroner Joe McCrisken said it was his understanding that an individual came forward to police with an account, that some of what was initially said has been "clarified", but inquiries are ongoing.

The full inquest is set to be heard at Belfast Coroner's Court on January 10 2022.

Counsel for the coroner said that was the very first date available, pointing out there are "serious practical problems securing court venues caused by the Covid-19 emergency".

Mr McCrisken said he is "entirely confident" the inquest will start on that date.

"I have nine months worth of inquests that were listed last year to commence from March right through until December that couldn't be heard, and those families have the right to have their inquests heard also, so that's why we don't have courtroom availability between now and 2022," he said.