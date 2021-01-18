Nineteen more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Nineteen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 18 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,625, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 640 new positive cases, out of 2,080 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 6.647 positive cases.

There are currently 823 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 65 of them are in intensive care and 51 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 93%.

There are also 139 confirmed and active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.