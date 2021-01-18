Woman injured in attempted hijacking in Armagh

A woman has been left with facial injuries after being assaulted by a man who tried to hijack her car after flagging her down and asking for directions in Armagh.

The incident happened in the Tullysaran Road area at about 4.45pm on Sunday.

The man flagged down the woman’s blue Peugeot 307, but after asking for directions, opened the door and assaulted her.

The woman, who suffered a black eye among her injuries, was able to make off from the scene in her car.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.