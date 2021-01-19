Twenty-four further Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Twenty-four people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health recorded 17 deaths in the last 24 hour period and 7 occurred outside that period.

In the last seven days, 6,092 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

The hospitals are operating at 97% bed occupancy, with 842 Covid inpatients, 800 Covid-occupied beds, 70 Covid patients in ICU and 90 on ventilators.

The latest figures come as Doctors say this week will bring the biggest surge in Covid-19 patient numbers yet seen in Northern Ireland's hospitals.

Meanwhile, The number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is approaching 150,000.

As of the 17 January, 146,733 total vaccines have been administered, of which 31,393 have been administered to those over 80yrs by GPs.

Patients will need to receive two vaccines. The majority of those vaccinated have so far received one jab.

Given the huge rise in COVID-19 cases in Northern Ireland, vaccination is now seen as the most important factor in protecting the general population against serious illness.