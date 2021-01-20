22 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Twenty-two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 18 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,671, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 905 new positive cases, out of 3,291 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 5,893 positive cases.

There are currently 832 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 67 of them in intensive care and 57 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 96%.

Antrim Area, the Causeway, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 138 confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes.