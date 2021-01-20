Leading haulier calls for 'car crash' post-Brexit checks to be scrapped

A leading haulier has branded post-Brexit checks at the new Irish Sea border as a disaster.

It comes as the industry lobbies the Government to ease the controls, and provide them with financial support.

When it comes to the new Irish sea border hauliers are the ones seeing and experiencing it firsthand.

"We've a truck sitting, we've a driver sitting, that's costing us money. The driver has a life he wants to get on with as well, it just isn't working," Peter Summerton of McCulla Ireland explained.

The firm transports food and pharmaceuticals throughout Ireland and the UK and says post-Brexit customs and health checks on goods coming in to NI and the Republic has changed everything. They want SPS checks scrapped and insist Great Britain suppliers are now avoiding the Northern Ireland market.

It was always going to be a complete car crash, we warned the politicians about this, it can't be described as teething problems. Peter Summerton, McCulla Ireland

Mr Summerton added: "People looking at shelves in Belfast supermarkets, it's only a small part of what we're going to see going forward."

There's currently a grace period for hauliers transporting retail goods into Northern Ireland. That's not the case in Dublin where the full range of health certification is needed and so this company is simply avoiding bringing NI goods to Dublin port.

Sean Carville drove his lorry from GB into Dublin on Wednesday morning and says there were chaotic scenes.

"The amount of hauliers from NI and ROI both being stop obviously to clear customs, so from a driver's point of view, it's not ideal and the uncertainty that the guys have, of all drivers going through the port, it's not clear and it puts a lot of stress on a lot of drivers."

Leading hauliers are lobbying politicians on a daily basis.

On Wednesday afternoon they held discussions with Labour politicians, including the Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh.

But at the top of government the message continues to be - that all is going to be well.

"The proof of the pudding is in the eating, actually there's more transit now taking place between Larne and Stranraer and Cairnryan, than there is between Holyhead and Dublin because it's going so smoothly,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the House of Commons.

Leaders within the retail sector say early problems at the port need to be kept in perspective but this is an industry crying out for solutions and as the talking goes on, frustrations of those out on the road rises.