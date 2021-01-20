Man escapes injury after east Belfast firework attack

A man in his thirties has escaped injury after an arson attack at a home in east Belfast.

It happened before before 7pm on Tuesday evening in the Chamberlain Street area.

Police report that the window of the house was smashed, before a large firework was thrown into the living room.

The man, who was upstairs in the house at the time, managed to escape and was left uninjured.

However, damage was caused to the living room and living room window.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life. It is extremely fortunate no-one was injured as a result of this reckless act. Detective Sergeant Gardiner

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area before the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1416 19/01/21.

A report can also be made online or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website.