Military to support pandemic response in Northern Ireland hospitals

The Health Minister has confirmed that a request for military assistance for Northern Ireland’s health service has been accepted by the Military of Defence. The Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) agreement will see over 100 medical technicians provide nursing support to a number of local trusts during the current stage of the Covid 19 pandemic - this MACA support is also being provided in other UK regions. Robin Swann stated: “I welcome this agreement which comes at a particularly challenging and critical period for our health service. “The Armed Forces have provided invaluable support in this pandemic, including aeromedical evacuation, real-estate and ongoing logistical planning. I thank the MOD for this support and for this timely MACA agreement finalised today.

Our hospitals are under immense pressure and an additional staffing complement will be very welcome on the frontline. This is a health decision and I am confident it will be supported on that basis. Health Minister Robin Swann

Support from the military will bolster efforts as staff face the hardest days of the pandemic, the peak of a third wave of a huge number of infections.

Over 800 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals currently, with bed occupancy at 96% and four hospitals are operating at over capacity.

The Department of Health's latest daily figures have recorded 22 further Covid-related deaths and over the last seven days, there have been 5,893 positive coronavirus cases.