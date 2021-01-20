A young couple whose recording career was inspired by the response to their lockdown performances has landed them a number one chart position in South Africa. Conor Taggart and Victoria McClements wanted to lift people's spirits during the pandemic and so they recorded an album - aptly named "Out of the Darkness." One of the tracks - a reworking of the classic Danny Boy - has hit the number one spot on iTunes vocal chart in South Africa. “We were pretty shocked when we got the news last week and we were kind of mindblown not only to get a number one, but in South Africa of all places,” Conor explained. "We are targeting countries like Australia and America with a strong Irish connection but we haven't targeted South Africa so it just shows you you never know who's listening or who is going to really like it.”

Conor and Victoria are wedding singers by trade but it was lockdown that saw the creation of Bello Duo and put them on the road to success. Victoria explained: "Conor and I came to my grandparents' house to isolate and we obviously went out every Thursday night to clap for our NHS and frontline workers and when the neighbours found out that we sang, they said 'maybe you could do a little song for us'. Conor added: "People's reaction to a couple singing in harmony, it maybe gave us the drive and motivation to go and try and make it into something.” The couple describe the album as a mixed bag of uplifting tunes to help us through the pandemic. While their now number one recording of Danny Boy showcases their musical talent - the video also shows off Northern Ireland.

"We were on the edge of a cliff near the Giant's Causeway. It was filmed in December and it was minus two,” Conor laughed.

“Unbelievably cold, my heels were sinking into the muck and sand, it honestly was a hectic day," Victoria said. So what next for Bello Duo? "We're working very hard already on the next album, and some original music this time, we've got a little taste of what could happen now, so we'll work as hard as we need to to get there.”