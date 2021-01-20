North West 200 cancelled for second year

The North West 200 has been cancelled for the second year in a row over concerns around public health.

The Coleraine and District Motor Club said that after much consideration, it was the "only responsible course of action" to take.

In a statement, the club said: "The official advice from government and public health officials has made it clear the effects of Coronavirus will remain with us for some considerable time to come, despite the roll out of the vaccination programme.

"In those circumstances, and after much consideration, the Club committee feels it would be impossible to run this year’s event. "

The club had previously planned to delay the race until August but said the risk of pursuing this plan was 'too great because of continued uncertainty around both the effects of the virus on our community and the extent of the restrictions aimed at suppressing it".

The statement continued: "The Coleraine Club’s main priority must be to ensure the safety and wellbeing of not only those involved in the event, but also the residents of the north coast area and further afield."

It would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the organisers to limit the number of people who travel to the area during race week which, in turn, could pose a significant risk to the local population. That is a situation that cannot be contemplated. Coleraine & District Motor Club

The club thanked their supporters and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

Those who made bookings for the event will be contacted in the coming weeks.

A provision date of May 8-14 has been set for 2022.

The club said: "As we now look forward to 2022 when a provisional date of May 8-14 has been allocated for what we hope will be the return of race week at Ireland’s largest motorcycle sporting event. Until then we ask that everyone stays safe and follows the official advice in support of those in the front line of the battle against Coronavirus. "