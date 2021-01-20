Rory McIlroy looking to ‘get the job done’ in Abu Dhabi

Northern Ireland’s four time Major champion Rory McIlroy has said it is “good to be back” as he looks to continue his strong run of form at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 31-year-old, from Co Down, starts his 2021 season at the first Rolex Series event of the year.

In 10 apearances, McIlroy has finished runner-up three times and in third place three times at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“I started my season in Abu Dhabi from 2008 to 2018 and it’s worked well for me,” he said.

“It’s a golf course I’ve done well at and played well on. I’ve done everything but win here and, yeah, I’ll try again and see if I can get the job done.”

It’s great to be out here and playing. It’s a great way to start the year. It’s a big event. Got some great players here. Rory McIlroy

McIlroy is no stranger to success in the Middle East, claiming four of his 14 European Tour titles in the United Arab Emirates, as well as winning the Race to Dubai three times.

He will begin this year’s campaign in the company of defending champion and reigning European number one Lee Westwood, and world number three Justin Thomas.

Given the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on sporting events, McIlroy said it was great to be back in action.

“I enjoy playing in the desert, this style of golf,” he said.

“Obviously last year was a different year and I really didn’t travel back over this part of the world and play at all.

“But now with things, it’s still obviously not where we want it to be, but I think we know a little bit more about what’s going on in terms of how the virus is and how it affects you or how it doesn’t affect you in many cases, and feel a little more comfortable traveling.”