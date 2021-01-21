£5,000 reward on offer in investigation into hate crime fire

A reward of up to £5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone behind an arson attack on the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association on Donegall Pass.

The charity’s historic building was gutted by fire a week ago, when it took more than 50 firefighters to bring a blaze under control.

Those at the association, who have been working to support some of the most vulnerable in society throughout the pandemic, were left heartbroken by what had happened.

The building was being used to facilitate a food bank, but the interior was badly damaged and large sections of the roof were destroyed.

However, a crowdfunding effort has raised tens of thousands of pounds to help find the community group a temporary new home.

Significant damage was caused to the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association building. Credit: Pacemaker

Now, Crimestoppers is offering the reward in the hope of encouraging people to come forward with information that could help catch and convict those responsible.

Police have already been conducting door-to-door enquiries, engaging with the local community, and reviewing CCTV footage.

On Thursday evening, they were stopping motorists and pedestrians – in PPE and adhering to social distancing - who may have been in the area at the same time last week and who may be able to help with enquiries.

“Those who worked in or volunteered in the centre were providing much needed support to the local community,” PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said.

“This criminal incident is unacceptable and we are working tirelessly to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 100, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.