A husband who lost his beloved wife of more than 30 years to Covid-19 has said extending the lockdown is the right thing to do to try to save others.

“I really do think we need to take drastic measures,” widower Stephen McCaw told UTV, speaking alongside his son Dean about the tragic loss of wife and mum Kelli at the age of just 48.

“For me, it’s not okay that people continually, every day get infected by this. It needs to be zero.”

Tearfully recalling how her battle with the virus began, Stephen said: “The last time I had physical contact was on 10 December as Kelli struggled to walk out to an ambulance.

“And her last words to me was ‘I love you’.”

Sadly, Kelli was laid to rest on Saturday, with only those closest to her able to be there to say their final goodbyes in the all too familiar way funerals have had to be held throughout the pandemic.

She and her husband had been childhood sweethearts, enjoying a life together that included son Dean and they had been looking forward to him coming home from London for Christmas.

But then the couple were both hit by the virus.

Kelly, her body already weakened by rheumatoid arthritis, would never recover.

When you see your loved one lying in that bed, a machine breathing for her, a kidney dialysis machine cleaning her blood and this rack of pumps pumping medication in… it was shocking. We just told her that we loved her. We thanked her for who she was and we thanked her for loving us. Stephen McCaw, Kelli’s husband

“Mum didn’t die because her lungs were dodgy – it got into her body and it ravaged it. It was multi-organ failure,” Dean said.

“People have this idea that it’s only people with underlying conditions that will be affected, but it’s like Russian roulette. You just don’t know.”

With Dean still in locked down London as his mum was gravely ill, Stephen desperately reached out to Health Minister Robin Swann to see if anything was possible to get his son home.

And it was.

Dean McCaw and dad Stephen share a hug as they remember beloved mum and wife Kelli. Credit: UTV

By then Kelli was sedated and in intensive care at Antrim Area Hospital, where she rallied a few times before, finally, nothing more could be done.

“At the time, it felt like they were asking us to make a decision to stop treating her,” Stephen said.

“I couldn’t do that.

“In the 33 years that we were together, Kelli never gave up on me. So I couldn’t do that, I couldn’t give up on her.”

Kelli tragically died last Tuesday – one of thousands of lives lost across the UK and Ireland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic almost one year ago.

Northern Ireland remains under tight restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and they have now been extended until 5 March.

